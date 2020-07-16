Infosys Teams Up With Vanguard on Defined Contribution Deal

Infosys INFY recently collaborated with asset management company, Vanguard, to provide its transformative digital technologies to help the latter to develop improved administrative and retirement blueprint for its 1,500 sponsors and 5 million participants.



Infosys will essentially support the digital transformation of Vanguard’s defined contribution (DC) business, which includes the DC recordkeeping business. The DC recordkeeping business comprises software platforms, administration and associated processes, with a cloud-based recordkeeping platform.



AI-backed analytics capabilities, transparency of participant behavior and strong operational support will be included in planned enhancements for sponsors.



The partnership is a great exposure for Infosys, as approximately 1,300 roles in Vanguard associated with full-service recordkeeping client administration, operations and technology will be shifted to Infosys. Notably, Vanguard employees in these roles will be placed with Infosys with the same salary.



Infosys has rich experience in the retirement services space and currently serves 50% of the top 20 retirement service firms in the United States. Its services include providing technology-driven risk management, better participant experience and retirement plans. The company also offers end-to-end insurance and retirement business solutions across life insurance and annuity services, producer services, retirement services, employer-sponsored services, and functional BPO services. These credentials prompted Vanguard to choose Infosys as their technology partner for DC transformation.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver



Infosys has been attempting to reinforce its digital transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying its position in the highly competitive environment.



The company is enabling its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.



We note that Infosys is looking to build a strong team of digital specialists in order to cater to clients across all verticals whose key theme remains digital transformation. Reportedly, Infosys has built solutions, driven by AI and machine learning, to digitize the data supply chain.



Partnerships



Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing collaborations and acquisitions. The company’s alliance strategy is targeted at teaming up with leading technology providers, which allows it to cash in on the emerging technologies in a mutually advantageous and cost-competitive manner.



In order to boost digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation businesses, Infosys cemented strategic tie-ups with Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com.



We believe that such efforts in the digital-transformation business will boost the company’s position to compete with its rivals like Accenture ACN and Cognizant CTSH.



Zacks Rank & A Key Pick



Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



One top-ranked stock is Dropbox DBX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox is currently pegged at 32.51%.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.