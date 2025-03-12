Infosys To Strengthen Collaboration With Citizens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Citizens, a financial institution in the US. Citizens will leverage Infosys' deep domain expertise in financial services and its technologies, including AI, cloud, and automation to develop cloud native domain platforms and achieve data center exit.

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said: "We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Citizens by leveraging our AI expertise with Infosys Topaz, to advance their transformation objectives and business growth."

