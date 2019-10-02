Markets

Infosys, SAP Collaborate To Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian IT consulting company Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced late Tuesday it has partnered with German software giant SAP SE (SAP) for a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using SAP digital solutions.

Under the program, both companies are in talks to create a joint go-to-market engagement model between project Embrace from SAP and Infosys' Innov8 program.

The joint engagement model would help companies accelerate their digital transformation based on SAP S/4HANA to build intelligent enterprises.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFY SAP

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular