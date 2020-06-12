Infosys Rolls Out New Solutions to Boost Workplace Safety

Infosys INFY yesterday unveiled its enterprise-grade “Return to Workplace” solutions to help clients offer safe workplaces to employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the cloud- and edge-based solutions, the company is offering a comprehensive framework that will enable organizations in ensuring the safety and wellness of staff as they return to offices.



With the Return to Workplace solutions, organizations would be able to conduct contactless biometrics, screen body temperature, trace virus contraction, check for mask compliance, and undertake analytics around occupancy of workspaces.



The company further stated that these solutions are in compliance with data-privacy standards and practices, and would not collect any personally identifiable information (PII) of employees.



According to Infosys, the solution uses artificial intelligence, IoT, Edge Computing, IOTVision Analytics, Biometrics, RFID, 5G, and Gesture controls to enable data-driven decision making and reduce the need of human intervention.



Infosys noted that it is already implementing the elevated body temperature solution across five million square feet of its offices, as the company prepares for more than 20,000 employees returning to their workplaces in a phased manner.



The coronavirus crisis has spurred demand for business-continuity programs and solutions to cope with the changing work environment. Since early March, the growing number of remote workers has been boosting demand for various hardware and software to set a better and more professional work-from-home environment.



However, with workplaces slowly opening with limited capacity, health concerns have become a priority now. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s Return to Workplace solutions will help companies accelerate business recovery, implement touchless solutions and contact-tracing capabilities to ensure the safety of employees and staff.



Infosys is not the only IT services company, which is looking to capitalize on emerging business opportunities due to the constantly changing work environment in the wake of the pandemic.



Last week, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE enterprise networking brand, Aruba, introduced a series of workplace solutions addressing three common scenarios — returning to workplaces, working from home and different office operations.



Last month, Everbridge EVBG rolled out the COVID-19 Return to Work software solution that enables organizations in managing the complexity of diverse city, state, and country guidelines and mandates, as it is preparing to bring back employees to the workplace. The solution also ensures compliance with a full audit trail.



In May, ServiceNow NOW also unveiled a four-app suite and dashboard “Safe Workplace.” The suite is designed to help organizations in managing the essential steps for returning employees to the workplace, while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.



