Infosys Rolls Out Infosys Applied AI - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Monday launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses.

Infosys applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks.

With Infosys applied AI, businesses across industries can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.

