Infosys Revises FY23 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) has revised the company's fiscal 2023 revenue guidance to 15%-16%; and operating margin guidance to 21%-22%.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said: "While concerns around the economic outlook persist, our demand pipeline is strong as clients remain confident in our ability to deliver the value they seek, both on the growth and efficiency of their businesses. This is reflected in our revised revenue guidance."

For the second quarter, earnings came in at $748 million, or $0.18 per share compared to $733 million, or $0.17 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $4.56 billion from $4.00 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.