Infosys Raises FY23 Revenue Growth Guidance

(RTTNews) - While announcing its third-quarter results, Infosys Ltd (INFY) said it raised its revenue growth guidance for fiscal year 2023, but it maintained annual operating margin outlook.

The company increased its fiscal year 2023 revenue growth guidance to 16.0%-16.5% from prior outlook of 15.0%-16.0%.

The company still expects annual operating margin in a range of 21%-22%.

The company said it has started share buyback program through open market route from December 7, 2022 and till date, has bought back 31.3 million shares worth 4,790 crore Indian Rupees (about $0.6 billion) or 51.5% of total authorization of 9,300 crore rupees at an average price of about 1,531 rupees per share.

