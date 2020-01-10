Infosys quarterly profit beats estimates

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, reported a better-than-expected December-quarter profit on Friday as key banking clients spent more on its software services.

The company's net profit rose 23.5% to 44.57 billion rupees ($628.2 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 36.09 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.9% to 230.92 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-headquartered company to earn 42.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 70.95 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.