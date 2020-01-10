US Markets

Infosys quarterly profit beats estimates

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, reported a better-than-expected December-quarter profit on Friday as key banking clients spent more on its software services.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, reported a better-than-expected December-quarter profit on Friday as key banking clients spent more on its software services.

The company's net profit rose 23.5% to 44.57 billion rupees ($628.2 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 36.09 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.9% to 230.92 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-headquartered company to earn 42.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 70.95 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular