Markets

Infosys Q4 Profit Misses View - Update

April 13, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds dividend, outlook)

Infosys Ltd (INFY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $744 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $752 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.554 billion from $4.280 billion last year.

The company will pay a final dividend of Rs.17.50 per share or $0.21 per ADS. Together with the interim dividend of Rs.16.50 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for the year will amount to Rs.34 or around $0.41 per ADS, which is a 9.7 percent increase over the previous year. 

Looking ahead, for full year, the company expects a revenue growth of 4 percent -7 percent, with an operating margin of 20 percent-22 percent.

Infosys Ltd Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $744 Mln. vs. $752 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $4.554 Bln vs. $4.280 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INFY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.