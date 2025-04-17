Infosys Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Short

Infosys INFY ended fiscal 2025 on a mixed note, with its fourth-quarter earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues fell short of the same. For the quarter, the company reported earnings of 20 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by a penny. However, the bottom line registered a year-over-year decline of 15.3%.

In the trailing four quarters, INFY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and matched thrice, with an average surprise of 1.3%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Infosys’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 3.6% year over year to $4.73 billion from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $4.56 billion. Key strategic initiatives, market positioning, remarkable growth across segments and unique digital offerings were the company's main drivers of the top line. However, the top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.90 billion.

Infosys Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Infosys Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Infosys’ Q4 Details

Revenues across North America and Rest of the World recorded a year-over-year decline of 0.8% and 4.5%, respectively, on a reported basis. Revenues across India and Europe registered growth of 39% and 12.9%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a constant currency (cc) basis, North America and Rest of the World declined 0.4% and 2.2%, respectively. On a cc basis, India and Europe registered growth of 43.7% and 15%, respectively.

Segment-wise, revenues from Manufacturing increased 12.1% year over year to $752.1 million, Financial Services revenues grew 12.1% year over year to $1.34 billion and Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services sales inched up 0.6% year over year to $614.9 million. Communication sales declined 1.3% year over year to $553.4 million, and Hi-Tech division sales decreased 1.6% year over year to $392.6 million.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company’s Retail segment revenues decreased 3.8% year over year to $629.1 million. Life Sciences revenues declined 3.9% year over year to $321.6 million. The Others business unit’s revenues decreased 4.6% year over year to $123 million.

Infosys added 91 clients in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 39, down from 40 in the year-ago quarter and 41 in the previous quarter.

Gross profits increased 6.2% year over year to approximately $1.43 billion. The gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 30.2%. The company’s operating income increased 8.2% year over year to $992 million. Meanwhile, the operating margin expanded 90 bps to 21% year over year.

INFY’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Details

Infosys ended the fiscal fourth quarter with consolidated cash and investments of $5.56 billion, up from $4.65 billion recorded in the previous quarter. During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $892 million.

Infosys Initiates Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Infosys projects full-fiscal 2026 revenues to grow 0-3% on a cc basis. Moreover, it expects a fiscal 2026 operating margin in the range of 20-22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $5.05 billion and 19 cents per share, respectively.

INFY's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Infosys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

