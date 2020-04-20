Infosys Q4 Earnings Conference Call At 8:45 AM ET

Markets

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) will host a conference call at 8:45 AM ET on April 20, 2020, to discuss Q4 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.infosys.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-746-2133 or +1-323-386-8721 (US).

For a replay call, dial 1 855 436 0715 (US) or + 1 863 949 0105 (International), Playback code: 4637#.

