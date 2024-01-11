Infosys Q3 profit misses estimates on weak demand

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NS, India's No.2 IT services provider, missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, hurt by weak demand from clients amid global economic uncertainty.

Consolidated net profit fell 7.3% to 61.06 billion rupees ($735.55 million) in the seasonally weak third quarter from a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 61.67 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.0130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

