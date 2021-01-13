Markets

Infosys Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on January 13, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.infosys.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-746-2133 or +1-323-386-8721 (US).

For a replay call, dial 1 833 289 8317 (US) or + 1 347 974 7488 (International), Playback code: 4637#.

