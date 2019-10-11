Markets

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Slightly Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys Limited (INFY) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.13, flat with previous year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second-quarter, net profit to owners of the company declined to $569 million from $581 million, last year. Operating profit was $696 million compared to $692 million.

Second-quarter revenue was $3.21 billion compared to $2.92 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $3.19 billion, for the quarter.

