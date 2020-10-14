Infosys Q2 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) Infosys Ltd (INFY) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 14, 2020, to discuss Q2 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.infosys.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-746-2133 or +1-323-386-8721 (US).

For a replay call, dial 1 833 289 8317 (US) or + 1 347 974 7488 (International), Playback code: 4637#.

