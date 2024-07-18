Infosys Q1 Profit Increases, Revenues Up 2.5%; Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) reported first-quarter net profit after minority interest of $763 million compared to $724 million, last year. EPS was $0.18 compared to $0.17. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating margin was at 21.1%, an increase of 0.3% from a year ago.

Revenues were $4.71 billion compared to $4.62 billion, prior year. Reported revenues rose 2.1%, and was up 2.5% in constant currency. Number of large deal wins were highest ever at 34 with TCV of $4.1 billion, 57.6% being net new. Analysts on average had estimated $4.65 billion in revenue.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said: "We had the highest ever FCF generation at $1.1 billion and ROE increased to 33.6% due to higher payouts to investors."

For fiscal 2025, the company targets: revenue growth of 3%-4% in constant currency; and an operating margin of 20%-22%. In April, the company projected: revenue growth in a range of 1%-3% in constant currency; and an operating margin in range of 20%-22%.

Shares of Infosys are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.