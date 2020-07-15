Infosys Q1 Net Profit Up 3%; Issues FY21 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys Limited (INFY) reported Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $564 million from $546 million in the year-ago quarter, with earnings per share remaining flat with last year at $0.13.

Revenues for the quarter edged down 0.3 percent to $3.12 billion from $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 1.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Infosys expects revenues to grow in a range of flat to 2 percent in constant currency and operating margin in the range of 21 to 23 percent.

