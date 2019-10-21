Infosys & Oracle's Joint Digitization Efforts Gain Momentum

Infosys INFY recently announced that its strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises using Oracle’s ORCL Cloud technologies is gaining strong traction.



Additionally, it received the Oracle Excellence award for Partner of the Year at Oracle OpenWorld for the fourth time in a row. This reflects the company's extensive efforts in alliance with Oracle, to assist clients undergoing digital transformation.



Infosys is a Platinum Cloud Elite level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. It combines next-gen technologies like ERP, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Oracle Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, blockchain and ML with its solutions to help clients grow their business.



Infosys helped transform customers including Cummins and Vertiv into "Live Enterprises". Vertiv’s management noted that Infosys helped select and integrate a suitable middleware platform using Oracle Integration Cloud, eliminating one of the major challenges in its digital transformation journey.

Digital Transformation



Infosys has been taking big steps to reinforce its digital transformation capabilities for expanding and fortifying its position in the highly competitive environment. Spread over more than 45 countries, clients are creating and executing strategies for their respective digital transformations with the help of Infosys. CEO Sahil Parikh has also been focusing more on investments in digital technologies ever since he assumed office.



We note that Infosys is looking to build a powerful core team of digital specialists to cater to clients across all verticals in implementing their key requisite of digital transformation. Reportedly, Infosys has built solutions, driven by AI and ML for digitizing data supply chain.



IDC expects spending on technologies and services that enables digital transformation of business practices, products and organizations to reach $1.18 trillion this year, an increase of 17.9% year over year.



We therefore believe that the company’s initiatives in this regard will boost its top-line growth.



Infosys Rides on Collaborations



Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing strategic collaborations and acquisitions. The company’s aims to team up with leading technology providers to cash in on the emerging technologies in a mutually advantageous and cost-competitive manner.



In order to boost digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business, Infosys consolidated strategic tie-ups with Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com.



Earlier this month, Infosys unveiled its strategic program — Innov8 — to boost its digital transformation of enterprises using SAP SE SAP digital solutions.



In September, the company, in alliance with Microsoft MSFT entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Philippines-based diversified conglomerate — JG Summit Holdings. Infosys as a technology services partner will aid JG Summit to devise and accomplish its digital transformation strategy based on open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform Microsoft Azure along with SAP S/4 HANA.



Last year, the company, in its attempt to target enterprise customers, joined forces with Google Cloud to offer cloud transformation and migration services.



We believe, such efforts will further help Infosys’ compete with its rivals like Accenture and Cognizant.



Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



