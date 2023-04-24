Infosys (NSE:INFY) Price Target Decreased by 11.89% to 1,545.83

The average one-year price target for Infosys (NSE:INFY) has been revised to 1,545.83 / share. This is an decrease of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 1,754.36 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,214.02 to a high of 1,995.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1,227.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infosys. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFY is 1.11%, a decrease of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 314,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,289K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,959K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 16.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,889K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,394K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 14.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,340K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 10.43% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 17,592K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,850K shares, representing a decrease of 75.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 49.37% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 16,549K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,180K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 7.42% over the last quarter.

