Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:IOY) Price Target Decreased by 11.08% to 15.26

The average one-year price target for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:IOY) has been revised to € 15,26 / share. This is a decrease of 11.08% from the prior estimate of € 17,16 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 11,76 to a high of € 19,67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from the latest reported closing price of € 12,10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 26.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOY is 0.17%, an increase of 47.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.82% to 519,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 58,456K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,329K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 34,373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOY by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,236K shares , representing a decrease of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOY by 4.44% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 29,130K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,547K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOY by 58.74% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 25,766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,361K shares , representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOY by 17.96% over the last quarter.

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