News & Insights

LBTYA

Infosys, Liberty Global sign $1.64 bln deal to scale digital platforms

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

August 15, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds deal details, background throughout

BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Infosys INFY.NS and Liberty Global LBTYA.O have signed a 1.5 billion euro ($1.64 billion) agreement to evolve and scale the communications firm's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms, the companies said.

The 5-year agreement, which has an option to be extended to 8 years and beyond, will have Infosys taking over the operations of the UK-headquartered company's entertainment and connectivity platforms, with its AI offering Infosys Topaz, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"This will potentially enable millions of new customers, around the world, to experience next-generation digital entertainment and connectivity services through Horizon for the first time."

Infosys will provide services worth 2.3 billion euros if the contract is extended to 8 years, and the collaboration will allow Liberty Global to realize run-rate savings in excess of 100 million euros per annum, according to the details outlined in the statement.

The order comes at a time when curtailed client spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties and recession fears have prompted Indian IT service firms to project muted growth, including Infosys, which in July, halved its full-year revenue forecast.

Last month, Infosys signed a five year AI deal with $2 billion target spend with a client whose name it did not disclose.

The Bengaluru-based IT services major has been in partnership with Liberty Global's technology services platform since February 2020.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.