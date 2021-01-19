Markets

Infosys Launches Applied AI Cloud 'Cobalt Offering'

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced the launch of an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud.

Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI infrastructure, the company said.

NVIDIA DGX A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning operations, simultaneously.

NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU technology will enable Infosys to improve infrastructure efficiency and maximize utilization of each DGX A100 system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular