Infosys Inks 5-year Collaboration With LKQ Europe

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced Thursday a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe.

Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and achieve economies of scale.

Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery to end customers.

Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe's IT related business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and commitment to a long-term collaboration.

LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys' industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to support their long-term business objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.