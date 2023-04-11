Infosys (INFY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Infosys Limited INFY is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 13. Over the trailing four quarters, this India-based IT services provider’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, missing the same on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 4.1%.

In the last reported quarter, Infosys’ adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while increasing 3.4% year over year. Revenues of $4.66 billion jumped 9.6% year over year and met the consensus mark.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.73 billion, suggesting a 10.6% increase from the year-ago period's reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is 19 cents per share, inplying a 5.6% rise from that reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Consider

Continued large deal wins and growth in digital services are likely to have driven INFY’s quarterly revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s efforts to reinforce digital transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying its position in the highly competitive environment have been steady tailwinds.

Infosys added 134 clients in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company also signed multiple large deals of a contract value worth $3.3 billion.

Infosys’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the stellar demand for the cloud, data analytics solutions and services, Internet of Things, and security products and solutions. Also, higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation are anticipated to have been conducive to its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

The growing traction of its solutions and services in commercial and corporate banks, consumer, costs and payments, wealth management, and custody and mortgage portfolios is likely to have been an upside in the quarter under review.

However, inflated investments in sales and localization, and rising costs to grab large deals are expected to have impacted Infosys’ bottom line in the quarter under discussion. Also, inflationary pressures and global slowdown concerns are anticipated to have led many organizations to push their large IT investments.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Infosys this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Although INFY carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Per our model, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and TMobile US TMUS have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in upcoming releases.

Meta Platforms has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26. META’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.97 per share, indicating a 27.6% drop from the year-ago quarter’s $2.72. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $27.48 million, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 1.5%.

Currently, Alaphabet has an Earnings ESP of +10.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 15. GOOGL’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average negative earnings surprise being 8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s first-quarter earnings is $1.05 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. The company is estimated to report revenues of $56.95 billion, which suggests a rise of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

TMobile US has an Earnings ESP of +10.99% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is likely to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26. TMUS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 67.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 149.1%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to decrease 1.1% year over year to $19.91 billion.

