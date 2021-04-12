Infosys (INFY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Infosys Limited INFY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 14.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and matched in the remaining one, the average surprise being 7.2%.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.57 billion, suggesting an 11.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 16 cents per share, calling for a 14.29% year-on-year increase.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors



Infosys’ quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from large deal wins and growth in digital services. The company’s efforts to reinforce the digital transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying its position in the highly competitive environment are a steady tailwind.



Notably, in its last earnings call, management had mentioned that the company’s total deal value was more than $12 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter and the overall value of new large deals was more than $8 billion for the first nine months of the year, positioning it strongly for the quarters ahead.



Moreover, a stellar demand for cloud, IoT, security and data analytics solutions and services is likely to have driven the company’s revenues in the quarter to be reported. Also, higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation are anticipated to have been conducive to its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



Growing traction in the commercial and corporate bank, consumer, costs and payments, wealth management and custody, plus mortgage portfolios of its business is likely to have been a positive during the quarter under review. Notably, Infosys’ banking platform — Finacle — is witnessing steady growth, which is likely to get reflected positively in the fourth-quarter results.



Nonetheless, the fourth quarter is typically a weak quarter for the industry Infosys operates in.



Moreover, the implementation of salary hikes of employees is expected to keep costs high, putting margins under pressure.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Infosys this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Infosys has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



