Infosys (INFY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Infosys Limited INFY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jan 13.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and came in line in the other, the average beat being 5.7%.

In the last reported quarter, Infosys’ adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and increased 15.4% year over year as well. While revenues of $3.31 billion grew 3.2% year on year, the reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion.

For the fiscal third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, suggesting a 4% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 15 cents per share, calling for a flat year-on-year comparison.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors

Infosys’ quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from large deal wins and growth in digital services. The company’s efforts to reinforce the digital-transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying its position in the highly competitive environment are a steady tailwind.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Moreover, stellar demand for cloud, IoT, security, and data-analytics solutions and services is likely to have driven the company’s quarterly revenues during the quarter to be reported. Also, higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation are anticipated to have been conducive to its fiscal second-quarter performance.

While headwinds in the financial services segment are still a concern, growing traction in the commercial and corporate bank, consumer, cost and payments, wealth management and custody, plus mortgage portfolios of its business is likely to have been a positive during the quarter under review.

Nonetheless, inflated investments in sales and localization, and rising costs to grab large deals might have hurt Infosys’ bottom-line numbers during the quarter under discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Infosys this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Infosys has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Avnet, Inc. AVT has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2 currently.

Apple Inc. AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +10.58% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Infosys Limited (INFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.