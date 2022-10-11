Infosys (INFY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Infosys Limited INFY is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 13.

Over the trailing four quarters, this India-based IT services provider’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, met the same on one occasion and missed twice, the average negative earnings surprise being 2.62%.

In the last reported quarter, Infosys’ adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11% and decreased 1% year over year. Revenues of $4.44 billion jumped 17.5% year over year, surpassing the consensus mark of $4.38 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.56 billion, suggesting a 14.1% increase from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 18 cents per share, 5.9% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Consider

Infosys’ fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from stellar demand for the cloud, data-analytics solutions and services, Internet of Things and security products and solutions. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are also anticipated to have been conducive to its fiscal second-quarter performance.

Continued large deal wins and growth in digital services are likely to have driven INFY’s quarterly revenues during the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s efforts to reinforce digital transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying its position in the highly competitive environment are a steady tailwind.

Infosys added 106 clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. It also signed multiple large deals of contract values worth $1.7 billion.

The growing traction of its solutions and services in the commercial and corporate banks, consumer, cost and payments, wealth management, and custody and mortgage portfolios of its business is likely to have been an upside during the quarter under review.

However, inflationary pressures and possible global slowdown concerns are anticipated to have led many organizations to push their large IT investments. Inflated investments in sales and localization and rising costs to grab large deals might also hurt Infosys’ bottom line during the quarter under discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INFY this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Infosys has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

