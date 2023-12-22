Infosys (INFY) to Lead LKQ Europe's System Transformation

Infosys INFY has entered a partnership with a significant European company operating in the automotive segment. Its five-year deal with LKQ Europe will involve the integration of multiple business processes and systems by Infosys that will support LKQ Europe’s Information Technology-related business transformation.

In this collaboration, Infosys will utilize its enterprise resource planning expertise to improve LKQ’s efficiency. It will standardize business processes by unifying disparate systems. The two companies will focus on increasing LKQ Europe’s product availability and delivery speed to customers.

This marks another European deal in the automotive segment for Infosys, following its recent collaboration with smart Europe GmbH, an automotive brand in the European electric vehicle market. Among Infosys’ other European deals in 2023 are partnerships with Danske Bank, Keytrade Bank, Stark Group, ABN AMRO and ng-voice GmbH. Infosys secured eight massive deals in Europe in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

INFY is receiving a positive response from its clients for its digital transformation offerings. As clients concentrate on consolidating their vendors, Infosys is reaping the rewards with more robust deals. During the second quarter of 2024, the firm also secured 12 major deals from America.

However, Infosys is grappling with short-term uncertainties such as inflation, elevated interest rates and fluctuations in supply and demand. The company is experiencing softness among clients from the financial sector and energy sector, as well as the conservative stance of EURS clientele in its discretionary expenditure.

