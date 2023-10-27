Infosys (INFY) to Enhance smart Europe GmbH D2C Business Model

Infosys Limited INFY entered a five-year partnership with smart Europe GmbH to improve the latter’s Direct-to-Customer (D2C) business model in Europe.

Based in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany, smart Europe GmbH is a subsidiary of smart Automobile Co., Ltd. Notably, smart Automobile Co., Ltd was established through a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Act Smart. Mercedes-Benz handles the design, while Geely is responsible for the development and production.

The EV automotive manufacturer, smart Europe GmbH, will benefit from Infosys’ portfolio of software, data and cloud investments. The collaboration will enhance data-driven customization and interaction for smart Europe GmbH’s current smart #1 and smart #3 models. This partnership will also enable the automotive manufacturer to employ a D2C sales strategy for selling electric vehicles in 15 European nations.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Infosys will leverage its expertise in Machine Learning models, trusted processes, functional and technical expertise to streamline sales forecast, e-commerce processes and customer experience for smart Europe GmbH.

The newest deal with smart Europe GmbH follows other 2023 European deals, including partnerships with Stark Group, Danske Bank, Keytrade Bank, ABN AMRO and ng-voice GmbH. In the second quarter of 2024, Infosys signed eight large deals in Europe.

However, the company is facing a mixed bag of challenges. Its business is being affected by near-term uncertainties stemming from inflation and higher interest rates. Slow decision-making processes, along with softness in digital transformation programs and discretionary spending in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, are hurting INFY’s volumes.

Currently, Infosys carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 9.4% year to date.

