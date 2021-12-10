Infosys (INFY) to Boost Ireland Footprint With 250 New Jobs

Infosys’ INFY business process management arm, Infosys BPM, recently announced that it will create 250 jobs in Ireland by opening a new delivery center in the Waterford area of the country. This testifies the India-based IT services company’s focus on increasing employment across various regions and expanding skills to expedite digital transformation.

Enhances Footprint in Ireland

Infosys started its Ireland operation by opening an office in Dublin in 2014. Since then, it has expanded operations in the country through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon. The expansion of the operations in Waterford will enable the company to strengthen and expand business relationships with clients from the telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edu-tech and fin-tech sectors.

Infosys is gaining strong momentum worldwide with its quality efforts in digital transformation and boosting employment. The Top Employers Institute deemed INFY as the Global Top Employer among all of North America, APAC and Europe.

The news of workforce expansion in Ireland follows Infosys’ commitment to hire 1,000 workers in the U.K. by 2024, which was announced in May 2021.

Infosys is focused on expanding its footprint across major operational regions. The company opened several technology and innovation centers in Europe to develop leading-edge digital capabilities and provide training to IT talent to support the digital transformation of European businesses. INFY’s training infrastructure created skilled tech talent and prepared European workers to take on more digital and operational jobs.

Currently, Infosys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

