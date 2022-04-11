Infosys (INFY) & Rolls-Royce Opens Centre for R&D Services

Infosys INFY recently launched an 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' jointly in collaboration with Rolls-Royce RYCEY to offer research and development services integrated with advanced digital capabilities over the next seven years.

Located in Bengaluru, India, the center intends to boost civil aerospace market growth by serving Rolls-Royce's India-based engineering and group business service clients. Combining Rolls-Royce's aerospace and engineering expertise with Infosys' digital services capabilities, the deal is aimed at delivering advanced manufacturing engineering services. Notably, both companies intend on developing cost optimization strategies through this aerospace and digital innovation center.

This extension is likely to strengthen Rolls-Royce's position in the global civil aerospace ecosystem while raising research opportunities for the local manufacturing engineering talents across India. In December 2020, both the parties engaged in a partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services integrated with advanced digital services.

Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across over 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company to compete with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

Over the last few quarters, Infosys has collaborated with several bigwigs to fortify its portfolio and market share. In order to bolster digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business, Infosys forged strategic tie-ups with Archrock, Majesco, Britvic, ArcelorMittal, Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com. To drive engineering services, the company has partnered with General Electric to deliver solutions in the field of automation, digital trends and the Internet of Things.

However, Infosys is grappling with increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company's compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar remains a major concern.

Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Rolls-Royce carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



