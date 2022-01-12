Infosys (INFY) Rallies 4% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Infosys INFY stock was trading nearly 4% higher during the pre-market trading session today after the India-based IT services provider reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2022. The company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and grew 11.2% year over year.

Infosys’ fiscal third-quarter revenues increased 20.9% to $4.25 billion year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. In terms of constant currency (cc), the metric was up 21.5%.

A rise in large deal wins amid the ongoing digital transformation wave was a key catalyst. Infosys continued to fortify its digital capabilities. The Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio witnessed solid traction.

Infosys Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Infosys Limited price-eps-surprise | Infosys Limited Quote

Revenue Details

Digital Revenues (58.5% of the total) climbed 41.2% year over year (42.6% at cc) to $2.49 billion, while Core Revenues (41.5%) rose 0.5% (up 0.6% at cc) to $1.76 billion.

Revenues across India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World regions recorded year-over-year increases of 38.4%, 21.3%, 25.4% and 5.9%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a cc basis, India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World registered growth of 40.1%, 21.4%, 27.2% and 6.7%, respectively.

Segment-wise, Manufacturing registered the highest growth of 46.4%. Life Sciences, Financial Services, Communication and Retail jumped 28.3%, 15%, 21.7% and 19.4%, respectively. Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services and Hi-Tech divisions recorded year-over-year revenues of 13.2% and 18.6%, respectively. Moreover, sales at the Others business segment increased 33.9%.

The company added 111 clients during the fiscal third quarter. It also signed multiple large deals of a contract value worth $2.53 billion.

The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 37, up from the previous quarter’s 35 clients and 29 clients at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Other Financial Details

Gross profit climbed 12.3% year over year to $1.39 billion. However, gross margin contracted 250 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 32.8%.

The company’s operating income jumped 11.7% to $998 million year over year. Operating margin declined 190 bps to 23.5%.

Infosys ended the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.15 billion, down from $2.43 billion recorded at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022.

Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance

Buoyed by stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter performance, Infosys raised its revenue outlook for the full fiscal year. The company now expects annual revenues to grow between 19.5% and 20% year over year at cc, up from the previous forecast of a 16.5-17.5% increase. It kept the operating margin guidance range of 22-24% unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.