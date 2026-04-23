Infosys (INFY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Infosys (INFY) reported revenue of $5.04 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +12.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Employee Metrics - S/W professionals : 310,887 versus 253,221 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 310,887 versus 253,221 estimated by two analysts on average. Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated : 79.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.5%.

: 79.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.5%. Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated : 83% versus 84.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 83% versus 84.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Employee Metrics - Sales & Support: 17,707 versus 14,074 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Infosys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Infosys here>>>

Shares of Infosys have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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