Infosys (INFY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Stock Down 10%

Infosys INFY stock plunged by 10% after the India-based IT services provider reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 18 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The company’s bottom line increased merely 0.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Infosys’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 6.4% year over year to $4.55 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion. In terms of constant currency (cc), the metric was up 8.8%.

Infosys continued to fortify its industry-leading digital capabilities amid a highly volatile economic scenario. Large deal wins and market share expansion, driven by the accelerated digital transformation trend worldwide, remained the key catalysts for INFY’s growth.

Top-Line Details

Digital revenues (62.9% of the total) climbed 13.1% year over year (15% at cc) to $2.86 billion. Meanwhile, Core revenues (37.1%) declined 3.3% (down 0.2% at cc) to $1.69 billion.

Revenues across North America and Europe recorded a year-over-year increase of 5.7% and 13.9% while the Rest of the World and India recorded decrease of 1.4% and 13.3%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a cc basis, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World registered growth of 6%, 20.3% and 3.4%, respectively. However, revenues from India declined 7.1% at cc.

Segment-wise, Manufacturing registered growth of 22.2%. Life Sciences, Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services, Retail and Hi-Tech divisions jumped 14.9%, 14.3%, 10% and 3.5%, respectively. Sales in the Others business segment recorded year-over-year revenue growth of 5.9%. Financial Services and Communication units witnessed declines of 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Infosys added 115 clients in the fiscal fourth quarter. It signed multiple large deals of contract values worth $2.1 billion, down from previous quarter’s $3.3 billion. The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 40, up from the year-ago quarter’s 38 and the third quarter of 2022’s 38.

Other Financial Details

Gross profits increased 4.9% year over year to $1.39 billion. However, the gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 30.5%.

The company’s operating income inched up 4% year over year to $957 million. Meanwhile, the operating margin declined 50 bps to 21% year over year.

Infosys ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.48 billion, up from the $1.40 billion recorded at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s free cash flow was $713 million.

FY24 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, INFY expects annual revenues to grow between 4% and 7% year over year at cc.

The company estimates operating margin to be in the 20-22% range for the full fiscal.

Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INFY have fallen 24.7% in the past year.

