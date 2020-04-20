Infosys' (INFY) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Estimates

Infosys Limited's INFY fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, quarterly earnings came in a penny higher than the year-ago figure of 13 cents.

Though revenues of $3.197 billion increased 4.5% year over year, the reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.283 billion. In terms of constant currency (CC), the metric was up 6.4%.

Rise in large deal wins and fast-growing digital services were key catalysts. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, SaaS, user experience, data and analytics is a major driver. Decent growth across most of the company’s seven business segments, and robust growth in Europe and the United States were tailwinds.

Quarterly Details

Digital Revenues (41.9% of total) climbed 29.6% year over year (31.7% at cc) to $1.341 billion, while Core Revenues (58.1%) declined 8.3% (down 6.6% at cc) to $1.856 billion.

Geographically, North America and Europe revenues were up 5.5% and 9.6%, respectively, at cc. Rest of the World and India climbed 1.8% and 22.3%, each.

Segment wise, Life Sciences registered maximum growth of 11.9% at cc. Hi Tech, Manufacturing, and Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services rose 7.7%, 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively. Financial Services, Retail, and Communication recorded growth of 5.7%, 4.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company added 84 clients. It also signed multiple large deals of contract value (TCV) worth $1.65 billion.

Though headwinds in the financial services segment are still a concern, growing traction in the commercial and corporate bank, consumer, cost and payments, wealth management and custody plus mortgage portfolios of its business is an upside.

The company reported that its clients worth more than $100 million now add up to 28 compared with the prior year’s 25.

Gross profit rose 31% year over year to $1.064 billion. Gross margin shrunk 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 33.3%.

The company’s operating income grew 2.6% year over year to $674 million. Operating margin contracted 40 bps to 21.1%.

Infosys ended fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.465 billion, down from the fiscal 2019 level of $2.829 billion.

Outlook and COVID-19 Update

Citing business uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the company did not issue its outlook for fiscal 2021. Infosys stated that it would provide fiscal 2021 revenue and margin guidance once visibility over the coronavirus impact improves.

Furthermore, the company noted that more than 93% of its global workforce is working from home in countries, which are still under lockdown, and in Infosys offices wherever possible. This reflects that Infosys has managed to run its operations smoothly despite the global lockdown situation.

