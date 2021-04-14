Infosys (INFY) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat

Infosys INFY reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results.



The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 18% year over year.



Infosys’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 13% to $3.61 billion year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion. In terms of constant currency (CC), the metric was up 9.6%.



Rise in large deal wins and the fast-growing digital services were key catalysts.



Notably, Infosys continued to fortify its digital capabilities. The Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio witnessed solid traction.

Revenue Details



Digital Revenues (51.5% of total) climbed 38.6% year over year (34.4% at cc) to $1.86 billion, while Core Revenues (48.5%) declined 5.5% (down 8.3% at cc) to $1.75 billion.



Revenues across North America, Europe and the Rest of the World regions recorded year-over-year increases of 13%, 12.8% and 9.3%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a constant-currency basis, North America and Europe registered respective growth of 12.3% and 5.1%, whereas the Rest of the World declined 0.9%. India witnessed growth of 30.8% on a reported basis as well as at cc.



Segment-wise, the Others segment registered the highest growth of 31.4%. Life Sciences, Financial Services, Hi Tech and Retail jumped 20.8%, 19.1%, 15.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Communication, Manufacturing, and Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services recorded growth of 4.5%, 7.1% and 8%, respectively.



The company added 130 clients during the fiscal fourth quarter. It also signed multiple large deals of contract value (TCV) worth $14.1 billion. The TCV recorded during the reported quarter was the highest ever in the company’s history.



The company reported that its clients worth more than $100 million now add up to 32, up from the third-quarter number of 29 clients.



Other Financial Details



Gross profit climbed 18% year on year to $1.26 billion. Gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 34.9%.



The company’s operating income jumped 31.1% to $884 million year over year. Operating margin expanded 340 bps to 24.5%.



Infosys ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.38 billion, down from the fiscal third-quarter level of $3.48 billion.



Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights



Revenues of $13.56 billion grew 6.1% year on year on a reported basis and 5% at cc.



Adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share grew 12.5% year over year.



Guidance



Infosys provided guidance for the fiscal year 2022. It expects annual revenues to grow between 12% and 14% year over year at cc and operating margin between 22% and 24%.



