Infosys (INFY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys (INFY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Infosys metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Employee Metrics - Software Professionals' should arrive at 256,265 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 298,123 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated' will likely reach 82.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated' will reach 84.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Employee Metrics - Sales & Support' stands at 14,344 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,209 .

Infosys shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), INFY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.