Infosys (INFY) Partners With Daimler to Aid Cloud Transition

Infosys INFY recently inked a long-term partnership with Daimler AG to deliver hybrid cloud-based innovation & build a robust technology-driven IT Infrastructure transformation for the latter.

Daimler will gain access to Infosys Cobalt and other leading cloud providers to enable multi-cloud transformation with a smart hybrid cloud solution. Moreover, a carbon-neutral solution will support data consolidation and rationalization of data centers across all its plants and regions.

Further, Infosys will deliver a Zero Trust network with consistent technology enhancements along with a cognitive, AI-powered solution to build an anytime-anywhere workplace and service desk for its customers.

Additionally, per the deal, Daimler will deploy its automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the United States and the APAC region at Infosys, in order to establish a scalable digital infrastructure. This transition also boosts Infosys’ automotive expertise.

The integration is a winning situation for both companies as it enables Daimler to enhance its IT capabilities and aids Infosys to strengthen its footprint in the automotive space.

Developments in Infosys Cobalt to Drive Prospects

Infosys Cobalt, which was launched on Aug 20, 2020, has gained significant momentum due to elevated demand for cloud transformation by enterprises. It offers more than 4,000 cloud assets and above 200 industry cloud solution blueprints, which help the companies build new cloud-first capabilities.

Moreover, earlier this month, the company expanded its Cobalt portfolio by introducing the Infosys Modernization Suite, which offers more than 40 modernization services to aid enterprises to modernize their legacy systems. Further, a solid partner base of 50 has enabled it to provide global modernization implementations to above 600 customers.

Further, the company launched Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform via Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives along with the management of their IT portfolio. The solution was selected by Tyson Foods TSN to facilitate digital transformation across its organization.

Additionally, solid adoption of Infosys Cobalt among its partners such as The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, JG Summit Holdings and Everest Group is noteworthy.

Growth in Digital Business: A Key Positive

Infosys’ shares have gained 63.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s growth of 43.4%.

Solid demand for Infosys’ digital services as well as its cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), security, and data analytics solutions is a key growth driver. The company benefits from higher investments by clients in digital transformation across workplaces. This has accelerated amid the coronavirus-induced remote working environment.

Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s digital revenues, which contributed 47.3% to the total revenues, grew 27.4% year over year (25.4% at cc) to $1.57 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Additionally, wider customer acceptance of Infosys’ Digital Banking solutions is a major positive. Its Finacle Solution was selected by RBL Bank, a private sector bank in India; Resimac, a non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand; and XacBank, a universal bank in Mongolia; for enabling digital transformation across banking services.

Moreover, Infosys’ collaboration with Adobe ADBE, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com to bolster its digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business boosts its prospects over the long haul.

