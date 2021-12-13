Infosys (INFY) & Packable Tie Up to Create D2C Platform

Infosys INFY recently announced a strategic collaboration with New York-based e-commerce platform, Packable, to integrate Infosys’ flagship human-centric digital commerce platform, Equinox, with Packable IQ.

Per the agreement, Infosys’ Equinox will combine Packable IQ’s intelligent pricing, consumer transaction data, smart inventory management and extensive fulfillment capabilities to create a highly competitive, cloud-native Direct to Consumer (“D2C”) platform, D2C-in-a-box, which will run and manage e-commerce website and operations of brands.

Integrated with Equinox’s microservices based and Application Programming Interface first design, Packable will be better suited to providing an engaging, innovative, and agile D2C platform to its brand partners.

Infosys intends to offer brands with digital advances including conversational commerce, augmented reality, voice and social commerce, enabling them to engage with consumers through rich and hyper-personalized experiences via this initiative. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to nurture digital upskilling in support of e-commerce shopping.

The IT major has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It is enabling its clients across over 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company to compete with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

However, Infosys is grappling with increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar remains a major concern.

