Infosys (INFY) Launches Metaverse Museum Experience With ITHF

Infosys INFY launched a dynamic Metaverse museum in collaboration with the International Tennis Hall of Fame ("ITHF") to deliver incredible tennis artifacts and stories to the worldwide fan base.



The Metaverse is currently available at tennisfame.com/metaverse, with a virtual reality experience in development. It will enable tennis fans to experience hallowed grounds of the ITHF, combining real and virtual elements. The fans will be able to find out more about different Hall of Famers and related artifacts to answer trivia questions to earn points that will help them claim rewards in the ITHF virtual shop. Some of the featured Hall of Famers include Martina Navratilova, Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and 2023 inductee Esther Vergeer.



The museum will provide its users the view of larger-than-life holographic statues of the Hall of Famers. Through navigating the Metaverse, the tennis fans will be able to immerse deeply into the museum's collection and stories of Hall of Famers. For instance, the fans will discover iconic items like an original pair of Stan Smith Adidas sneakers, a racquet used by Stefanie Graf during her Golden Slam in 1988 and a dress worn by Serena Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open designed by Virgil Abloh.

Sumit Virmani, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer, Infosys, stated, "Through this Metaverse, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame are bridging physical and digital worlds to redefine the fan experience and bring fans closer to their favorite historical moments. It has created a strong digital foundation for the ITHF to experiment and engage new tennis enthusiasts with the history and heritage of the sport on platforms accessible to the millions of fans around the world."



The digital environment will allow users to snap photos to create and customize their digital avatars, chat with friends, watch videos and feel like they are truly on the grounds of the ITHF in Newport. Further, the users will be able to step foot on the famous grass Horseshoe Court and play a game of tennis at the iconic venue.



Moreover, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, which is hosted by ITHF, will leverage innovations like the Infosys Match Centre to provide fans with rich artificial intelligence-powered insights and new ways of following the tennis action during the tournament. Through the recently launched Infosys Carbon Tracker, players will be able to record and offset their carbon footprint to Newport.



INFY has been reinforcing its digital transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across more than 56 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Back-to-back contract wins are driving the company’s top-line performance. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, the company’s revenues and non-GAAP earnings increased 6.4% and 0.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



In June, Infosys entered into a strategic collaboration with one of the leading Nordic banks, Danske Bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation journey with speed and scale. In May, Infosys collaborated with Adobe to transform the digital workforce through Infosys Springboard, under its Tech for Good charter.



In the same month, the global integrated energy company, BP Plc, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to select INFY as the primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernization, management and maintenance. With the newly signed MoU, the IT consulting services provider deepens its over two-decade long-standing relationship with the global energy company.



Despite continuous deal wins, Infosys’ near-term growth prospects may hurt by slowing IT spending as organizations are postponing their plans of investing in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the persistent macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, elevated operating expenses related to hiring employees, and sales and marketing strategies to capture more market share are likely to strain margins in the near term.



These, along with the rapid proliferation of customizable Internet-based software, have been hampering Infosys’ traditional outsourcing business. These challenges may weigh on the company’s profitability, going ahead.

