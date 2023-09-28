Infosys (INFY) Launches Cloud Solution for Commercial Airlines

Infosys Limited INFY recently launched Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (“ICAC”), specifically designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. The company has leveraged its deep experience and expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to build ICAC, which it calls a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering for commercial airline operators.

The ICAC platform offers solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets that can be used for transforming legacy workloads through disassembling and improving customer experiences by ensuring accuracy in baggage delivery.

The solution will improve operational efficiency by reducing Unit Load Device misplacement and losses to less than 2% from the current industry average of more than 5%. It will also help airlines optimize network and route planning. By leveraging AI for crowd control, theft and security, the ICAC platform will enhance passenger safety and ensure smooth operations while reducing the cost of manual airport operations.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Infosys revealed that the ICAC platform has been built on composable architecture principles that draw from the overall framework of Infosys Cobalt, which is a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises that helps them accelerate their cloud journey. Under this set of services, Infosys offers about 14,000 cloud assets and more than 200 cloud solution blueprints.

Infosys has been reinforcing its digital transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital transformation business will aid the company in competing with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

However, Infosys’ near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations are postponing the plans of investing in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, elevated operating expenses related to hiring new employees and sales and marketing strategies to capture more market share are likely to strain margins in the near term.

These, along with the rapid proliferation of customizable Internet-based software, have been hampering Infosys’ traditional outsourcing business. These challenges might weigh on the company’s profitability going ahead.

