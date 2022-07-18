Infosys (INFY), ITHF Tie Up to Improve Digital Experience

Infosys INFY recently announced that it has collaborated with the International Tennis Hall of Fame (“ITHF”) to unveil a new immersive, digital experience for tennis fans worldwide at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open tournament in Newport.

With the digitally revamped tournament website, fans globally will be able to tune in and get powerful data insights for all the matches in the tournament. The website would provide automated live commentary along with live scores, results and statistics.

Additionally, the India-based digital services and consulting company will leverage its technologies across Web 3.0, metaverse, cloud, and AI to deliver digital experiences for players, fans, and visitors at the ITHF museum.

The latest announcements are part of the multi-year transformational collaboration between Infosys and ITHF announced in March 2022. Per the partnership agreement, Infosys has become the ITHF’s Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor of the organization’s annual Association of Tennis Professionals (“ATP”) Tour tournament.

Through this collaboration with ATP Tour, Infosys accelerates the United States-based tennis organizations’ digital transformation process. The move highlights the company's commitment to nurturing digital upskilling in support of the digital experiences of its fans.

This move enables Infosys to preserve and celebrate the great heritage of the sport by offering engaging and insight-driven fan experiences. Being the title sponsor for the Hall of Fame Open, the only grass-court ATP Tour event outside of Europe, Infosys will provide its Tennis Platform to drive digital innovation and sustained engagement of ITHF.

Specifically, Infosys will present 10 annual episodes of the TennisWorthy video series, an initiative from the ITHF, and pioneer new approaches for the series. The company will shape immersive 3D and virtual reality platforms, enabling fan engagement with the history of the sport while performing in-depth analysis of player performances in the tournament.

Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across over 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company in competing with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

In March, the company entered a five-year partnership extension with the French Open tennis tournament, Roland-Garros, to continue powering data and insights for fans, players, coaches, journalists, and broadcast teams.

Earlier in December 2021, Infosys extended its partnership with another tennis tournament, Australian Open (“AO”), for five more years to harness Big Data and analytics, AI, virtual reality and cloud technologies. Per the agreement, Infosys and AO will jointly develop new digital tools for the benefit of AO stockholders.

However, Infosys is grappling with increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. The current volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar remains a major concern.

