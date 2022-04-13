Infosys (INFY) Falls 3% as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Infosys’s INFY stock was trading nearly 3% lower during the pre-market trading session today after the India-based IT services provider reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share came a penny lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, on a year-over-year basis, the bottom line improved 9.2%.

Infosys’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 18.5% to $4.28 billion year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30 billion. In terms of constant currency (cc), the metric was up 20.6%.

A rise in large deal wins amid the ongoing digital transformation wave was a key catalyst. INFY continued to fortify its digital capabilities. The Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio witnessed solid traction.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Revenue Details

Digital Revenues (59.2% of the total) climbed 36.2% year over year (38.8% at cc) to $2.53 billion, while Core Revenues (40.1%) declined by 0.3% (up 1.4% at cc) to $1.75 billion.

Revenues across India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World regions recorded year-over-year increases of 25.9%, 18.2%, 22.2% and 9.6%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a cc basis, India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World registered growth of 29.5%, 18.5%, 28.3% and 13.9%, respectively.

Segment-wise, Manufacturing registered the highest growth of 45.3%. Life Sciences, Financial Services, Communication and Retail jumped 15.1%, 12.4%, 26.4% and 14.3%, respectively. The Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services and Hi-Tech divisions recorded year-over-year revenues of 15.7% and 20.5%, respectively. Moreover, sales at the Others business segment increased by 3.6%.

Infosys added 110 clients during the fiscal fourth quarter. It also signed multiple large deals of a contract value worth $2.3 billion.

The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 38, up from the previous quarter’s 37 and 32 at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Other Financial Details

Gross profit climbed 5.5% year over year to $1.33 billion. However, the gross margin contracted by 380 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 31%.

The company’s operating income increased 4.1% year over year to $920 million. The operating margin declined by 300 bps to 21.5%.

Infosys ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.31 billion, up from $2.15 billion recorded at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance

For fiscal 2023, INFY expects annual revenues to grow between 13% and 15% year over year at cc. It forecasts the operating margin in the 21-23% range during the fiscal.

