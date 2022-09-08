Infosys (INFY) Enters 5-Year Deal With Spirit AeroSystems

Infosys INFY collaborates with one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms and business/regional jets - Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Under the five-year contract, Infosys will offer end-to-end aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs. The portfolio will further include design engineering, sustaining engineering, stress engineering and manufacturing engineering solutions. The India-based tech company will also provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

Infosys will enable Kansas-based Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a robust certification process while contributing to the manufacture of innovative, lightweight and more sustainable aircraft structures and components. This, in turn, will accelerate Spirit’s digital transformation journey to new levels.

The latest development reflects the reinforcement of Infosys' 16-years relationship with the aerostructure manufacturer. The company has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company in competing with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Infosys collaborated with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority to hire 300 workers from the Southeast Asian country over the next three years, in July. The company intends to expand its footprint in Singapore by recruiting professionals from fresh graduates to mature professionals, managers, executives and technicians of both technology and non-technology backgrounds. Infosys Compaz (iCompaz), a joint venture between Infosys and Singapore government’s Temasek Holdings focused on Digital Transformation for enterprises across industry vertical segments and services, will look after the hiring process.

In June, the company entered a collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing to empower India’s next generation with critical digital and life skills made available for free via Infosys Springboard. This is part of the continued efforts that Infosys has been undertaking to empower more than 10 million people with digital skills by 2025 through its virtual learning platform, Springboard, helping youths become industry-ready for careers of the future.

Nonetheless, spending on such technology products and services is subject to fluctuations, which depend on factors like high market volatility. The rapid proliferation of customizable Internet-based software has been hampering Infosys’ traditional outsourcing business. These challenges might weigh on the company’s profitability going ahead.

Shares of INFY have plunged 19.6% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. While Clearfield and Silicon Laboratories flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Taiwan carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 30 days.



Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have increased 120.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 22.9% to $1.02 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 14.2% up to $4.18 per share in the past 30 days.



Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 17.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a penny southward to $1.69 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 41 cents north to $6.30 per share in the past 60 days.



TSM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%. Shares of the company have decreased 34.8% in the past year.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Infosys Limited (INFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.