Infosys (INFY) & Australian Open Tie Up for Digital Innovation

Infosys INFY recently announced a five-year partnership extension with the Melbourne-based tennis tournament, Australian Open (“AO”), to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies.

The contract, extended until 2026, intends to improve the tournament experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media. Infosys will provide enhanced broadcast statistics, i.e., insights and perspectives to analyze the tennis game differently. Based on historical records of the tournament, pressure point metrics, and other measures, it will work on enhancing tennis fan engagements globally.

Per the agreement, Infosys and AO will jointly develop new digital tools for the benefit of AO stockholders. Through the IT major’s Tennis Platform, an open-source polycloud platform architected to be plug-and-play, fans will be able to take virtual seats on the court and deep dive into data of the matches they like.

Infosys’ AI Shot of the Day will continue to publish breathtaking moments from multiple matches. The platform utilizes machine learning to rapidly identify match highlights, using multiple data points that are objective (such as fastest serve) and subjective (player emotion, crowd reaction and cruciality of the shot in context to the match). Besides, players & coaches will continue gaining from advanced training videos of Infosys AI.

In addition, the tennis teams will leverage Infosys Springboard, a digital learning platform, to upgrade their digital skills and enhance inclusivity initiatives to aid under-represented communities.

Infosys intends to offer 360 digital experience visions for the tournament in the next decade via end-to-end design assessment of AO fans’ digital touchpoints. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to nurture digital upskilling in support of the digital experiences of its fans.

Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across over 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company to compete with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

However, Infosys is grappling with increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar remains a major concern.

