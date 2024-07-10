Infosys (INFY) to Assist Sector Alarm in Cloud ERP Migration

Infosys Limited INFY, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has announced a significant five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, a prominent European security provider partially owned by investment firm KKR. This strategic alliance aims to overhaul Sector Alarm's core enterprise business systems by migrating its on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) platform to Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

The move to cloud-based ERP will modernize Sector Alarm's financial and business operations, providing streamlined processes, enhanced business insights and seamless integration with its Customer Relationship Management platform. Infosys' digital transformation capabilities, combined with the robust Microsoft platform, will enable Sector Alarm to optimize its finances, improve customer retention and acquisition, and enhance the overall customer and employee experience.

Sector Alarm selected Infosys due to its proven success in the Nordics, expertise with private equity customers and extensive experience in cloud ERP transformations. Infosys will leverage its Cobalt suite of services to facilitate the cloud journey, aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership of new systems and boost operational efficiency.

The implementation will be phased across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy and France. This transformation is expected to provide Sector Alarm with the scalability needed to support its growth ambitions and strengthen its market position.

Infosys' year-to-date (YTD) share price performance has been marked by significant volatility, reflecting broader market fluctuations and company-specific developments. YTD, INFY stock has risen 5%, underperforming the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s growth of 9.6%.

Infosys Limited Price and Consensus

Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote

Infosys Continues Winning Contracts

Despite the current challenging macroeconomic environment, INFY is receiving a positive response from its clients for its digital transformation offerings. As clients concentrate on consolidating their vendors, Infosys is reaping the rewards with more robust deals.

Infosys added 98 clients in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. It signed multiple large deals of contract values worth $4.5 billion during the quarter. The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 40 and were in line with both the year-ago quarter and the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Enhancing AI Offerings for Growth

Infosys’ long-term prospects remain bright, considering the huge opportunity from the growing demand for AI-based solutions. The company's Topaz product suite helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap the next generation of opportunities.

Considering the huge growth opportunity in the AI space, Infosys is continuously focusing on enhancing its Topaz capabilities through partnerships with the likes of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google.

Infosys and NVIDIA expanded their partnership in September 2023 to build generative AI tools for enterprises. In the same month, it collaborated with Microsoft to leverage its AI solutions, such as Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Service, to develop industry-scale solutions. Infosys and Alphabet’s Google expanded their partnership in October 2023 to help enterprises build AI-powered solutions.

Infosys is strategically leveraging its AI capabilities at a time when cost efficiency and consolidation are the top priorities for its clients. Infosys’ AI segment is seeing some potential in Retail, Communication and Original Equipment Manufacturer clients, who are focusing on digital transformation, cost saving, operational optimization and automation.

Infosys had previously revealed that it has already undertaken more than 90 generative AI projects for clients. It also stated that every discussion with clients now involves some element of generative AI. In 2023, Infosys struck several billion-dollar deals for its AI-based solutions and services, including a $2 billion deal with an existing client to deliver AI and automation services for five years.

Conclusion

The partnership with Sector Alarm reaffirms Infosys’ position as a leading provider of digital transformation services with the potential to drive substantial growth in the European market. Its sustained focus on agile digital and AI-driven core services is a tailwind. The strong demand for its services in the cloud, the Internet of Things, cyber security and data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside.

Infosys carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

