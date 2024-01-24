Infosys (INFY) and AO Tie Up to Enhance Digital Experience

Infosys Limited INFY is elevating the 2024 Australian Open (“AO”) to unprecedented heights through its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The synergy between Infosys and AO is manifesting in cutting-edge applications across fan engagement, player performance analysis and digital content creation. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-centric service, the AO experience is undergoing a revolutionary transformation.

With this collaboration, fans are now part of an immersive experience with the AO 2024 Bracket Challenge, where they can test their predictive skills against AI. The interactive Tournament Challenge and Daily Challenge add a layer of excitement as fans make predictions for match outcomes.

The Infosys Match Centre introduces advanced cognitive features, offering contextual insights through Key Stats and visual story cards powered by Gen AI during matches. The Fan Zone becomes a canvas for generative AI-powered graffiti portraits, providing a unique blend of technology and art.

For players, AI takes center stage by analyzing match action to provide winning insights and enhance on-court strategies. Infosys’ AI Shot of the Day expedites content creation, allowing Tennis Australia's media team to share daily highlights seamlessly.

Beyond the court, Infosys is collaborating with Tennis Australia for AI-driven digital skilling, offering students curated learning experiences powered by Infosys Springboard. Moreover, in a special tribute to Rafael Nadal, Infosys introduces 'Rafa Forever,' a generative AI experience that allows fans to create personalized masterpieces celebrating the tennis legend.

Infosys’ long-term prospects remain bright, considering the huge opportunity from the growing demand for AI-based solutions. The company has been ramping up its AI offerings as the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has demonstrated the AI technology’s potential to improve operations in almost every industry.

Additionally, the company is strategically leveraging its AI capabilities at a time when cost efficiency and consolidation are the top priorities for its clients. During its third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference, the company stated that every discussion with clients now involves some element of generative AI. In 2023, Infosys struck several billion-dollar deals for its AI-based solutions and services, including a $2 billion deal with an existing client to deliver AI and automation services for five years.

Considering the huge growth opportunity in the AI space, Infosys is continuously focusing on enhancing its Topaz capabilities through partnerships with the likes of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google.

In September 2023, Infosys and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to build generative AI tools for enterprises. The expanded alliance will bring together NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, applications and compute infrastructure to Infosys Topaz, which is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. The product suite helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap the next generation of opportunities.

In the same month, Infosys and Microsoft collaborated to leverage their AI solutions, such as Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Service, to develop industry-scale solutions. This collaboration has enabled customers of both companies to transition from digital to AI-based solutions that will enhance the democratization of data and intelligence, boosting productivity and operational efficiency while decreasing the turn-around time.

Later, in October 2023, Infosys and Alphabet’s Google expanded their partnership to help enterprises build AI-powered solutions. The expanded alliance has brought together Google Cloud's generative AI solutions to Infosys Topaz. The integration has helped the Bengaluru, India-based IT consulting and outsourcing company create offerings that customers can adopt and easily integrate generative AI into their businesses. Therefore, this collaboration has enabled customers to transition from digital to AI-based solutions.

Currently, NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Infosys and Alphabet each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of NVDA, MSFT, INFY and GOOGL have rallied 210%, 65.8, 6.3% and 54.4%, respectively, in the trailing 12 months. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

