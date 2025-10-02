Infosys Expands Partnership to Strengthen its Position in IT and AI

Infosys INFY and telecom service provider Sunrise have deepened their partnership to accelerate IT transformation and AI adoption by improving operational efficiency, data security, and customer experience through technology deployment.

Infosys has already streamlined Sunrise’s IT landscape earlier, and now the two giants are determined to leverage AI, analytics, and Infosys Topaz to enhance operations, deliver personalized digital experiences, and strengthen service reliability.

Infosys has made strides in the AI space in the past few years. It now offers a comprehensive suite of AI solutions, including Infosys Topaz for generative AI and enterprise AI agents, Applied AI with AI Cloud, Edge AI, and AI Store.

Infosys’ other AI-based offerings include AI & Automation Services like consulting, custom platforms, pre-built cognitive tools, and Superbot, Responsible AI with governance frameworks, and a Conversational AI Suite for building and managing chatbots and virtual assistants.

Infosys Expands AI Footprint Through Partnerships

INFY’s acquisition of In Semi enhanced its R&D capabilities in the fields of AI, 5G, hyperconnectivity and high-performance computing. To expand its AI capabilities, Infosys has also collaborated with industry leaders, including NVIDIA (NVDA), ServiceNow NOW and Intel INTC.

Infosys partnered with NVIDIA and integrated its Topaz with the latter’s NIMs to deliver solutions like TOSCA Network Service Design, one generative AI-powered smart networking operating center and Infosys Cortex. Infosys collaborated with Intel for using Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators and Intel Core Ultra Processors in Infosys Topaz.

ServiceNow and Infosys developed a product by integrating the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Cafe to improve the operations of enterprise business services. These factors are likely to propel Infosys in the long term as the world shifts away from legacy systems toward AI.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.