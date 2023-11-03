News & Insights

Infosys Expands Its Footprint In Europe With New Proximity Center In Sofia, Bulgaria

November 03, 2023 — 03:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced a new proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe. The company commits to growing its local workforce to 500 employees over the next four years.

The company noted that the new employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Data and Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

