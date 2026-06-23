Markets

Infosys Expands AI Deal With GlobalFoundries To Manage IT Operations

June 23, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd (INFY) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) to deliver AI-led managed services across the chipmaker's IT operations. The Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the expanded collaboration, Infosys will manage GlobalFoundries' end-to-end application, infrastructure, data and service desk operations.

GlobalFoundries selected Infosys based on its track record as an existing technology provider and its semiconductor expertise. The engagement is designed to shift GlobalFoundries' IT operations to a managed services model using AI, automation and continuous optimization.

"By combining our deep domain expertise, AI capabilities and an outcome-based operating model, we will help GF reduce incidents, improve end-user experiences and sustainably lower TCO over the long term. Infosys will unlock AI value at scale to play a central role in driving intelligent operations, helping GF transition from reactive IT management to predictive and autonomous service delivery", said Anand Swaminathan, EVP & Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Infosys were down 0.33 percent, changing hands at $10.71, after closing Monday's regular session 1.89 percent higher.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of GlobalFoundries were down 6.88 percent, changing hands at $83.50, after closing Monday's regular session 4.47 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GFS
INFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.